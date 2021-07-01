Teacher accused of spraying child with disinfectant after seeing kids not wearing masks correctly

Police said the teacher is facing a child abuse charge.

A Largo High School teacher has been arrested and accused of intentionally spraying a child with a disinfectant spray after apparently seeing kids not wearing masks properly, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit said the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Christine Reszetar, 51, faces a child abuse charge.

According to Pinellas County Schools, she worked as an Exceptional Student Education (ESE) teacher. She was still employed, as of Thursday morning.

Before teaching at Largo High School, the district said Reszetar spent time teaching at Pinellas Technical College-Clearwater, the Seminole Vocational Education Center and Dunedin Middle School, where she began as a substitute in 1999.

What other people are reading right now:

