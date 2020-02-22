Tax break given to some River Valley property owners impacted by historic flood

There's a tax deduction for some people impacted by last springs flood

FORT SMITH, Ark — It’s been nine months since the Arkansas River rose to historic levels in the River Valley and the devastation it left is something people will never forget.

“I never thought it would happen to us, but it was really heartbreaking to really think that all you worked for is gone," said homeowner Marcus Bobo.

Bobo is one of the first homeowners on Riverlyn Terrace to move back into his home.

The house -- under several feet of water -- had to be gutted down to the studs.

Bobo estimates a damage total of about $279,000.

“It’s just been so many delays period everything you can think of something’s gone wrong," Bobo said.

Luckily, there’s a tax deduction that will help people in similar situations.

“Because it was a federally declared disaster area they are eligible to use the casualty loss deduction. If it exceeds ten percent of their income and if they itemize their deductions for tax purposes," said Melanie Radcliff, President, Radcliff CPA Inc.

There's something to keep in mind if you got some sort of reimbursement

“We’ll have to reduce their economic loss by any amount that they were reimbursed by their insurance company or by federal emergency management folks," Radcliff said.

Radcliff says if your flood loss is more than $10,000 your chances of getting to itemize and use the casualty loss deduction this year are excellent.