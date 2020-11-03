Tanya Tucker returning to Cherokee Casino in Roland for free concert

The free concert begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.

ROLAND, Okla — Following her recent Grammy Award wins earlier this year, original female outlaw Tanya Tucker will take the stage at Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland.

The country music icon's sultry voice and vivacious stage presence make her one of the most admired and respected female vocalists in the country music genre.

Tucker’s list of accomplishments includes 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, 10 of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts.

Born in Seminole, Texas, the country sensation hit the scene in 1972 with “Delta Dawn” and has since provided some of the biggest country music hits of each decade, including “Soon,” “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane,” “It’s a Little Too Late,” “Trouble” and “Texas (When I Die),” just to name a few.

Tucker is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards. The Academy of Country Music honored her with the Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award during the 10th Annual ACM Honors. In January, Tucker won two Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year for “Bring My Flowers Now” and Best Country Album for “While I’m Livin’.”

For information on Tucker, including tour dates, visit www.TanyaTucker.com.