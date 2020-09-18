Two people from Gentry dead after boat crash on Table Rock Lake

Two people from Gentry are dead after a boat crash on Table Rock Lake Friday.

GENTRY, Ark. — Two people from Gentry are dead after a boat crash on Table Rock Lake Friday (Sept. 18).

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat 55-year-old Ted Dossett and a 14-year-old boy were traveling in crossed in front of another boat, driven by 65-year-old William Ward from Shell Knob, Missouri, causing it to hit their boat nearly head-on.

Authorities were alerted about the crash around 7:40 a.m. Both were pronounced dead at the scene just after 9 a.m.

It's unclear at this time what caused the boats to cross paths.