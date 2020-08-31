Multiple swift water rescues carried out in Scott County Monday morning due to heavy rain

Even more rain is expected to hit the area over the next two days.

WALDRON, Ark. — Flooding that hit parts of Scott County Monday (Aug. 31) morning temporarily shut down some major roads. While crews were trying to warn drivers, they were also performing multiple water rescues.

Downtown Waldron was underwater for at least 45 minutes, and hours later, they are still dealing with flooding.

Scott County swift water rescue teams performed four rescues within hours of each other. Luckily, there were no injuries, and those rescued were pulled to safety.

Along with flooding in downtown Waldron, major highways took on the water Monday morning. Scott County Judge James Forbes says that there's only one way they can prepare for the rain over the next few days.

"Just stay vigilant. That's all we can do right now," he told 5NEWS.

Crews will continue to monitor roadways over the next few days, with much more rain expected in the area.