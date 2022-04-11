SWEPCO releases storm safety tips

SWEPCO shares five safety tips to help keep you safe during severe weather.

ARKANSAS, USA — SWEPCO is sharing five simple safety tips to keep you safe during severe storms.

1. Plan ahead : Develop an emergency plan for you and your family.

2. Make an emergency outage kit by putting together a kit that includes things like nonperishable food, water, and flashlights.

3. Stay away from downed lines as they can still carry an electric current and cause serious injury or death.

4. Safety first: If the power goes out, use caution when using things like lanterns, heaters and generators. Make sure you have proper ventilation.

5. Stay in the know: Stay connected through mobile apps or social media pages to report outages and check restoration status. This goes for all providers.

