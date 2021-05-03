SWEPCO offers extended payment agreements for Arkansas customers

The Arkansas moratorium for utility service disconnections for non-payment is scheduled to end May 3.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas moratorium for utility service disconnections for non-payment is scheduled to end May 3.

Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) is continuing to work with customers who are struggling to pay electric bills during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has proven to be a real hardship for many of our customers,” said Paul Pratt, SWEPCO Director of Customer Services & Marketing. “If you are having trouble paying your electric bill, we urge you to contact us about setting up a payment agreement. Let’s work together to find a solution.”

SWEPCO has been offering multiple options for extended payment agreements and is now expanding those options to 18 months.

Before any customers are disconnected for non-payment, they will receive multiple notices and opportunities to enroll in extended payment agreements.

“Our goal is to help customers get back on track by finding payment arrangements that work for them to avoid disconnection of service,” Pratt said.

The Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) issued an order on Feb. 8 setting May 3 as the date to lift the state moratorium on disconnections.

The APSC also said it will issue an order on March 26, 2021, either confirming the May 3 date or extending the moratorium.

SWEPCO serves approximately 123,000 customers in 13 Arkansas counties.