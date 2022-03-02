Fort Smith SWAT responding to standoff with bank robbery suspect

SWAT and police are responding to a standoff situation in the 3600 block of Armour Street with a man suspected of attempting to rob a bank in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith SWAT is currently responding to a standoff with a bank robbery suspect.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, SWAT and police were called to a home in the 3600 block of Armour Street.

The standoff began Wednesday, March 2, around 2:45 p.m.

Mitchell says the suspect in the standoff is connected to an attempted bank robbery in Fort Smith on Tuesday, March 1.

No shots have been fired at this time, and no injuries have been reported.

Arkansas State Police, Sebastian County Deputies and Fort Smith officers are all on scene.

Further details surrounding this situation will be released as they are made available.

