Logan County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death

SUBIACO, Ark. — The Logan County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is investigating a suspicious death after finding a man dead in Subiaco.

On Thursday (Nov. 19), LCSO responded to a call on North Leo Avenue and found 72-year-old Frank Schluterman dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside his home.

Sheriff Jason Massey said he does not yet know if it was a homicide or suicide.

LCSO investigators and Special Agents from the Arkansas State Police processed the scene.

The Logan County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body, which will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

LCSO will be interviewing witnesses and continuing the investigation.