Suspects break into Siloam Springs movie theatre

Once inside, the suspects destroyed random items and stole an unknown amount of property.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Police are searching for two suspects who broke into the Siloam Springs 6 movie theatre, causing a large amount of damage inside.

At 3 a.m. on Sunday, February 23, two masked suspects forced their way into the theatre.

