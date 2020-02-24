x
Suspects break into Siloam Springs movie theater

Credit: siloam Springs Police Department

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Police are searching for two suspects who broke into the Siloam Springs 6 movie theater, causing a large amount of damage inside. 

At 3 a.m. on Sunday, February 23, two masked suspects forced their way into the theater. 

The pair broke into offices and destroyed random items inside and stole an unknown amount of property.

If anyone recognizes the suspects in the photos, please call the Siloam Springs Police Department at 479-524-4118. Anonymous tips can be submitted at tips@siloamsprings.com. 