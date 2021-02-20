x
Suspected hypothermia deaths in homes mount in Texas

With the snow and ice clearing in Texas after days of unusual cold, authorities are finding the bodies of people who likely froze to death as they struggled to stay warm after electricity was cut to millions.

Of the around 70 deaths attributed to the snow, ice, and frigid temperatures nationwide, more than a dozen were people who perished in homes that had lost their heat, and most of those were in Texas.

They include an 11-year-old boy who died in his bed in Conroe, near Houston. Hypothermia can set in if the body loses heat faster than it can produce it and if it falls below about 95 degrees. Normal body temperature is around 98.6 degrees.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, Maria Pineda warms up in her car outside her home in East Austin, Texas, during a power outage caused by a winter storm. Pineda said her home has been without power since early Monday morning. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

