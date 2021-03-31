Suspect wanted in Missouri shot by Mountain Home officer after firing at bail bondsman

When approached, the suspect pulled out a gun and began to back away, before raising the gun and shooting at a bail bondsman.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — 41-year-old Kevin Lee Donovan of Adrian, Missouri was shot and wounded by a Mountain Home police officer on March 30 after allegedly pointed and firing a gun at a bail bondsman, according to Arkansas State Police (ASP).

Donovan was wanted by Missouri law enforcement officers on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.

A bail bondsman located Donovan outside two Mountain Home businesses in the 800 block of U.S. Hwy. 62. and called local police to assist him in taking Donovan into custody.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., when the bondsman and police officer confronted Donovan outside a convenience store, Donovan pulled out a gun and began to back away, before raising the gun and firing at the bondsman.

The Mountain Home officer then fired at Donovan and wounded him.

Donovan remains hospitalized in Springfield, Missouri and is reported to be in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.