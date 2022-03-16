Police: Suspect allegedly filmed woman in Goodwill dressing room

The suspect allegedly filmed a woman in the Goodwill dressing room before leaving in a blue Kia.

ROGERS, Ark. — A suspect is wanted after allegedly filming a woman in a dressing room at a Goodwill in Rogers.

According to the Rogers Police Department, on Tuesday, March 15, the suspect allegedly recorded the woman at the Goodwill store on Dixieland Road.

Police say the suspect left the store before officers arrived and was last seen leaving in a blue Kia.

If you recognize the person in the photos you're asked to contact Rogers police at (479) 636-4141, attn. CID.

This case is documented under CR 2022-1434.

