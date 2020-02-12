Suspect uses spade shovel to break into truck owned by City of Porter; Steals hundreds of dollars from Water Dept.

Wagoner Co. Sheriff's Office released pictures of the suspect in hopes of getting public help in making an identification.

PORTER, Oklahoma — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is searching for a burglary and vehicle theft suspect and released the pictures shown below in hopes of getting public help in making an identification.

On Dec. 2 at 3:00 a.m., an unidentified subject used a spade shovel to break the glass out of a window in a Dodge Ram truck owned by the City of Porter.

The subject then forced entry into Porter City Hall and used force to break into the Water Department Office.

He then stole a bag containing several hundred dollars from a locked filing cabinet and a blue rain jacket, which the suspect wore while he was inside the building but removed when he left the building.

The rain jacket was not located at the scene and is believed to still be in the possession of the suspect.

It is believed that the suspect left the area and proceeded eastbound on State Highway 51B.

Suspect uses spade shovel to break into truck owned by City of Porter; Steals from Water Dept. 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

WCSO believes the subject to be a white or Hispanic man in a dark stocking cap and a facemask, blue jeans, dark-colored boots and a dark and white flannel pattern shirt or jacket.

The suspect is further described as approximately 6 feet tall, 200-250 pounds and broad-shouldered with a distinctive tattoo on the left side of the suspect's neck between the jawline and the collar.

Wagoner County Investigators have collected surveillance and latent prints from the scene.