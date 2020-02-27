x
Suspect arrested for allegedly kidnapping another man in Clarksville

A kidnapping incident between two men caused a Clarksville pre-school to go on lockdown Thursday morning.
Credit: Johnson County Detention Center

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A kidnapping incident between two men caused a Clarksville pre-school to go on lockdown Thursday (Feb. 27) morning. 

According to a press release from the Clarksville Police Department, a call came in about an altercation between two males on Fulton Street near a Methodist Church at 7:37 a.m. Thursday. 

The Methodist Church Pre-School went into lockdown procedures as a precaution during this time. 

During the altercation, one of the males was taken against his will and escaped a short time later.

The victim was located by the Clarksville Police Department and was able to assist in the identification of the suspect, 78-year-old Eugenne Quackenbush.

The suspect was located a short time later with the assistance of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police. 

Quackenbush is facing an Aggravated Assault charge. A court date has been set for him on April 3, 2020.  