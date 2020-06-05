Survey: How Americans socialize during quarantine

Millions of Americans now take to laptops and phones to hang and drink together with virtual happy hours.

Americans are moving the party from the bars to their couches.

To explore the new trend of virtual "happy hours," Four Loko, a line of alcoholic beverages sold by Phusion Projects of Chicago surveyed 2,000 people about how they're staying social during social distancing.

With more than half of Americans participating in a virtual happy hour since sheltering in place, they're already forming strong preferences.

People generally agree the ideal number of virtual happy hour participants is six.

The average virtual hangout time among friends is nearly one hour and with coworkers is roughly 35 minutes.

Here are some of the highlights of the survey:

41% say they're drinking more during the quarantine

1 in 3 socializes more with coworkers, 54% socialize more with friends

42% are self-conscious about coworkers seeing their home

52% admit to looking at themselves (on-screen) more than they'd like

The industries of finance, engineering, and insurance are having the most virtual happy hours