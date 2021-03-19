Americans recently surveyed by WalletHub said they cannot afford another year like 2020 as the pandemic has taken a toll on finances, health, and social wellbeing.

WalletHub reports money problems have now surpassed COVID-19 as being the top stressor in America for 30% of the population, up 15% from a year ago. Other top stressors indicated in the survey include jobs, relationships, climate change, and mass shootings.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is now the second biggest stressor in America, with money problems taking first place,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “The U.S. is rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine and people have gotten used to social distancing measures, which explains why people are worrying a bit less about the pandemic itself. The long-lasting financial consequences caused by COVID-19 are now taking a more prominent position in people’s minds.”