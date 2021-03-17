Survey: Arkansans rate election reform, healthcare as top legislative priorities

Arkansas was chosen for the survey because the state legislature is considering several workplace-related bills.

ARKANSAS, USA — National polling firm RABA (Red America, Blue America) released new results Tuesday (March 16) from survey work in Arkansas that offered insight on COVID-19, the state legislature, and public schools.

The survey was conducted March 11, 2021 via telephone interviews with 567 respondents. The margin of error for the results is +/- 4.08 percent.

RABA does polling for a variety of media outlets and private clients. Its principals have worked for partisan clients as diverse as President Barack Obama and Republican U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney. RABA said Arkansas was chosen for the survey because the state legislature is considering several workplace-related bills.

Nearly 90% of Arkansans surveyed said COVID-19 had impacted their lives in a major or minor way.