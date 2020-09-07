x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Supreme Court rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

The Supreme Court has ruled Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases in about half of Oklahoma that remains an American Indian reservation.
Credit: KFSM
Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Supreme Court has ruled that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases in a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma that remains an American Indian reservation. 

The court's ruling casts doubt on hundreds of convictions won by local prosecutors. 

The case was argued by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The case revolved around an appeal by a Native American man who claimed state courts had no authority to try him for a crime committed on reservation land that belongs to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.  

The reservation once encompassed 3 million acres, including most of Tulsa, the state's second-largest city. 

RELATED: Supreme Court rules Manhattan DA can obtain Trump tax records, but Congress can't for now

RELATED: Supreme Court sides with Catholic schools in employment suit