How the Crown Act would protect Arkansans with natural hair

Last week, the passage of the protective Crown Act was blocked. One representative explained why she believes this is a necessary conversation in the Natural State.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Around the country, people of color have been reprimanded or even fired for the way they wear their hair to work or school.

A group of legislators took their fight against the practice to Capitol Hill.

Senate Republicans blocked the passage of the protective Crown Act on Wednesday, a bill that passed in the House back in March.

"Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair", or the Crown Act was first introduced in Arkansas last year.

The legislation would prohibit hair discrimination based on race in the workplace, public schools, and colleges.

State Representative Vivian Flowers co-sponsored House Bill 1871.

"The thought of someone losing their job, because their hair is offensive to someone else would have a major impact on that family," Rep. Flowers explained.

The bill most recently failed to pass in U.S. Congress.

Flowers said hair discrimination has happened for decades and she believes that one of the reasons the bill failed in Arkansas was because of a lack of education on the matter.

"I think it's some cases of fear of what will happen if you do this or not understanding that there's even a need," Rep. Flowers added.

In the past four years, 18 different states have enacted the Crown Act.

"Some people think it's not a big deal [and] corporations should be able to set their own standards, and they should, but their standards shouldn't violate or discriminate," Rep. Flowers described.

If the legislation were to be reintroduced, Rep. Flowers said she'll support it.

However, Flowers also said that she and other legislators will continue to make sure other lawmakers and people understand the bill and why it's so important.