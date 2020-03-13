Support at-risk youth at 1st Annual 'River Valley Gives on April 2

Businesses throughout the river valley will be displaying orange balloons to bring awareness to foster youth that have aged out of the system.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — There will be an opportunity to support local youth in a day of giving at the 1st Annual "River Valley Gives" event on Thursday (Apr. 2).

Fort Smith Children’s shelter and GetREAL24 created the event with the goal of bringing awareness across the river valley to the “invisible youth.”

Businesses throughout the river valley will be displaying orange balloons in honor of bringing awareness and financial support to GetREAL24 and foster youth that have aged out of the system.

These youth are often referred to as “invisible youth.”

197 kids “aged out” of foster care in 2019 according to the Department of Human Services.

“By the time they reach 18, they do not always have a place to go or a support system to turn to,” says Taylor Meador, Public Relations Coordinator. “They are still in need of love and guidance as they did when they were in care.”

On Apr. 2 you can help “see” these kids by stopping by local businesses displaying orange balloons.

For more information on how you can get involved with River Valley Gives, contact Taylor Meador at 479-242-4237 or taylor@fsces.org.

A percentage of proceeds will directly benefit the CES, GetREAL24 program.

Monetary donations will also be accepted online at fschildrensshelter.org.

GetREAL24 is an independent living program that provides 24 fully-furnished, one-bedroom apartment units for eligible young adults.

Get Real 24 will equip foster youth, ages 18 and older, with life skills needed to become self-sufficient, contributing citizens.

The program offers resources and relationships to assist in a successful transition into adulthood.