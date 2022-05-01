The Supply Side: Walmart signs exclusive agreement with Jenny and Dave Marrs

About a year ago, the Marrs, who live outside of Centerton, approached Walmart about collaborating on a line of outdoor furniture.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart helped put Northwest Arkansas on the map. Home makeover duo Jenny and Dave Marrs continue to spotlight the region’s beauty and culture to millions of viewers on the HGTV series “Fixer to Fabulous.”

About a year ago, the Marrs, who live outside of Centerton, approached Walmart about collaborating on a line of outdoor furniture inspired by Jenny’s design acumen and Dave’s furniture builds.

“It really is a natural fit for our belief that everyone should have access to a beautiful home,” Jenny Marrs said.

