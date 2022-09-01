The Supply Side: Bentonville-based Dandymen lands on Walmart shelves

Dandymen hit shelves in more than 700 Walmart stores in 49 states last month.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Lucas Kemper, Baxter Conley and Melissa Maltarich converged in downtown Bentonville amid the global COVID-19 pandemic to launch a new line of men’s hair care products created out of a barbershop owned by Kemper and Conley.

Dandymen hit shelves in more than 700 Walmart stores in 49 states in August. The boutique-quality hair care products were the brainchild of Kemper, who was on a mission to open a barbershop and launch a men’s haircare line of products that retailers could sell at affordable prices.

As a barber and educator, while living in Missouri, Kemper said he became interested in the market gaps for higher-quality haircare products for men at mass retail. He said boutique-quality products sold at more than twice what a mass retailer could do given higher sales volume.

