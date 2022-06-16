Supply chain issues further Arkansas Blood Institute's blood supply problems

The supply chain problems and failures have created difficulties for the blood center causing more of a supply shortage.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — When Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) made a prediction on the summer blood supply, concerns were raised.

ABI realized the already troubling forecast would be impacted by disruptive supply chain issues. This caused an urgent call for all blood donors.

The supply chain problems and failures have created difficulties for the blood center causing more of a supply shortage.

ABI says currently, the plastic bags used to collect “double red cells,” a specialty blood drawing procedure that allows a single donor to maximize giving by providing two units in only one sitting, are not reliably available. This jeopardizes the current blood supply.

Because of this, more donors must be recruited to make up the productivity losses and assure patient needs are met.

“Double red cell donations are a backbone of our collections, particularly with some of our most needed donors, like our O negatives,” said Dr. John Armitage, president, and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “When we don’t have the specialty bag sets we need to collect these units, we put our stewardship efforts and emergency response capabilities at risk.”

According to ABI, the global supply chain issues are exacerbating an already tenuous situation, in which the blood supply remains at lower-than-needed levelsSupply chain issues further Arkansas Blood Institute's blood supply

“Summer blood donation rates are always lower, but for us to now face a situation where we can have donors come to the drive and be unable to give their fullest and best gifts is both frustrating and disheartening,” Armitage said. “We’re fighting with a hand-tied behind our back and our supply chain foul-ups aren’t likely to get better anytime soon. Broken manufacturing and delivery pipelines are never good, but in the blood world they put lives and patient care at risk.”

To help get a better blood supply, they ask the community to give blood today. ABI is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 40 hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances in the state.

Blood donations usually take about an hour and each donation saves up to three lives. To make an appointment you can call 877-340-8777 or by clicking here.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.