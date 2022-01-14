What's leaving grocery store shelves bare?

If you've been to a grocery store lately, you've likely noticed some shelves looking a little thin or close to empty.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Snow is in the forecast, so that means there is probably a run on milk and bread on top of supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.

“It puts an extra strain on but it’s what we do and it’s kind of funny in the winter in between the holidays and stuff it’s probably the one thing that does drive business. We don’t hope for it but when it happens, we’re ready,” said Steve Morrow.

Steve Morrow is the general manager of Allen’s Food Market in Bella Vista. He says they’ve already adjusted their milk orders and called their bread vendors.

“Especially in Bella Vista will all the hills and curves we have here. Milk, bread and eggs and we’ll throw in ice cream. You wouldn’t think it would be but it’s one of the number one sellers when people are going to get stuck in the house. But we are just having fun with it today, we’ve been down this road before, we’ll be fine, we’ll make it,” he said.

Morrow says the supply chain has been pretty good up until the last three or four months and it’s gotten harder to get certain items like it was at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Beef has been tough, chicken has been really tough, but we’ve been able to keep a selection here. We’ve had a few days that things have been a little hard, but we do have a full selection right now,” Morrow said.

Morrow says they’ve also supplemented other proteins like fish. He says they’ve even seen people change their eating habits. Patricia Yazdani was grocery shopping, but she’s not worried about the potential for snow.

“They have everything that I need and if they don’t, they’ll get if for me. They want to make sure you have what you need. They are a more independent store, so I think they are able to get the particular things that people are looking for,” she said.

Morrow suggests that if you see an item you like and haven’t seen in a while to buy multiple because you never know if they will be there the next time.