Super Regionals create positive economic impact

Despite the Diamond Hogs’ loss, businesses surrounding Baum Walker stadium say they are booming as the Hogs continue to play in the Fayetteville Super Regional.

Businesses comparing Super Regionals game days to last year, say it is like night and day. After a Razorback game, businesses see a surge in customers. They say they are winning big.

“We had a lot more cars, we had a lot more drinks to make. So, I think the game really affected business in a positive way,” said Kylie Huynh barista at Seven Brew Coffee across from Baum Walker.

Fans from across the country and the state help stimulate the local economy. Hog fans like Dylan Young drove from El Dorado, AR. He said after attending the game, he ate local. “We came to support some local businesses, get us a bite to eat, and finish the evening out strong,” said Young.

Since the Diamond Hogs begin their road to Omaha, Claire Hoskins, general manager of Foghorns across from Baum Walker, says business has been booming. “Business has been great, customers have been great. We’ve had ones outside of the door,” she said.

Businesses are excited to welcome customers from across the country. Like, University of Arkansas alum Allison Eldredge who’s now in Oklahoma.

“Every time we go out of town, we try to go somewhere that’s local. Something you can’t have everywhere else definitely want to support local business.”

“We are supporting the Razorbacks and local businesses,” Young said.

Businesses say there’s no question in their minds that they’ll be busy on game day. Especially with Super Regionals across the street.