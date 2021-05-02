x
5NEWS Morning Team Shares Super Bowl Dip Recipes

Ruben, Tyler and Laura shared their dip recipes for Super Bowl parties.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas —

Tyler's Beer, Brat and Cheese Dip Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound bratwurst sausages
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 1 cup beer
  • 1 package McCormick® Pork Gravy Mix
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 3/4 cup cheese curds or shredded white Cheddar cheese
  • Optional garnishes: cooked crumbled bratwurst and chopped parsley

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cook and crumble sausage in large skillet on medium-high heat until browned. 
  • Drain fat. Remove from skillet. Set aside.
  • Melt butter in same large skillet on medium heat.
  • Sprinkle with flour. 
  • Cook and stir for 1 minute. 
  • Gradually stir in milk, beer and Gravy Mix with whisk until smooth. 
  • Stirring constantly, bring to boil. 
  • Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes or until sauce starts to thicken. Gradually stir in shredded cheese until melted and smooth. 
  • Stir in cooked sausage. Spoon into 9-inch glass pie plate. Sprinkle with cheese curds.
  • Bake 15 minutes or until cheese melts. Serve with soft pretzel bites or pretzel chips.

WATCH: Tyler makes Brat and Cheese Dip 

Ruben's Spicy Sausage Dip

Ingredients: 

  • 1 pound sausage, such as Jimm Dean
  • 1 (10-oz) can Rotel diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
  • 1 (8-oz) package cream cheese, cut into pieces

Instructions:

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook sausage until crumbled and no longer pink.
  • Drain
  • Add Rotel and cream cheese to the skillet.
  • Stir until cheese melts.
  • Serve with warm tortilla chips

WATCH: Ruben makes Spicy Sausage Dip

Laura's Crockpot BBQ Chicken Dip

Ingredients

  • 2 cups chopped or shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 12 ounces of cream cheese
  • 1 cup of cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup of ranch dressing
  • 1/4 cup of freshly chopped cilantro
  • 1/4 cup of diced green onions
  • 1 Tbs. of garlic salt
  • 3/4 cup of your favorite BBQ sauce

Instructions:

  • Combine all ingredients together
  • Mix until while combined
  • Add to crockpot
  • Cook on high until fully heated through, stirring occasionally
  • Once the dip is hot and all ingredients are melted together, set the cooker on warm while serving

WATCH: Laura makes Crockpot BBQ Chicken Dip

