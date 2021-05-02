5NEWS Morning Team Shares Super Bowl Dip Recipes

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas —
Tyler's Beer, Brat and Cheese Dip Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 pound bratwurst sausages
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1 cup beer
- 1 package McCormick® Pork Gravy Mix
- 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- 3/4 cup cheese curds or shredded white Cheddar cheese
- Optional garnishes: cooked crumbled bratwurst and chopped parsley
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cook and crumble sausage in large skillet on medium-high heat until browned.
- Drain fat. Remove from skillet. Set aside.
- Melt butter in same large skillet on medium heat.
- Sprinkle with flour.
- Cook and stir for 1 minute.
- Gradually stir in milk, beer and Gravy Mix with whisk until smooth.
- Stirring constantly, bring to boil.
- Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes or until sauce starts to thicken. Gradually stir in shredded cheese until melted and smooth.
- Stir in cooked sausage. Spoon into 9-inch glass pie plate. Sprinkle with cheese curds.
- Bake 15 minutes or until cheese melts. Serve with soft pretzel bites or pretzel chips.
Ruben's Spicy Sausage Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 pound sausage, such as Jimm Dean
- 1 (10-oz) can Rotel diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
- 1 (8-oz) package cream cheese, cut into pieces
Instructions:
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook sausage until crumbled and no longer pink.
- Drain
- Add Rotel and cream cheese to the skillet.
- Stir until cheese melts.
- Serve with warm tortilla chips
Laura's Crockpot BBQ Chicken Dip
Ingredients
- 2 cups chopped or shredded rotisserie chicken
- 12 ounces of cream cheese
- 1 cup of cheddar cheese
- 1 cup of ranch dressing
- 1/4 cup of freshly chopped cilantro
- 1/4 cup of diced green onions
- 1 Tbs. of garlic salt
- 3/4 cup of your favorite BBQ sauce
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients together
- Mix until while combined
- Add to crockpot
- Cook on high until fully heated through, stirring occasionally
- Once the dip is hot and all ingredients are melted together, set the cooker on warm while serving
