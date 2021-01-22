An apparent home invasion was stopped when a mom shot the alleged intruder, police in Sugar Land say.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — An attempted home invasion was stopped by an armed mother who opened fire on the intruder early Friday, Sugar Land police said.

The woman had her 8-year-old child with her in the home — neither were physically hurt.

The shooting was reported at about 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Shadow Wood, in the Sugar Mill subdivision, according to city officials.

According to Assistant Chief of Police Michelle Allen, the woman told police she was asleep when she heard a noise at her back door. She grabbed a gun and found a man had broken a window and was trying to get in. She opened fire on the suspect, shooting him in the chest.

The man fled the scene, going less than a block away through neighbors' backyards, but responding officers managed to track him down because of the trail of blood he left behind.

That suspect was stabilized and taken to the hospital where he remains in unknown condition. Chief Allen said the man, who was armed with a gun, would face burglary charges.

The man's name has not been released, but police noted the mother said she did not recognize the suspect.