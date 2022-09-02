Submissions being accepted for 51st annual Trail of Tears Art Show

Officials say the Trail of Tears Art Show is The longest-running Native American art show and competition in Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Artwork is currently being accepted for the 51st annual Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale that will be held April 2-30. The show will be held virtually and in person.

The show will have a jury and artists will compete for over $15,000 in the following categories:

Painting

Sculpture

Pottery

Basketry

Graphics

Jewelry

Miniatures

Diverse art forms

Photography/Digital Art

Those looking to submit art must be 18 years or older and be a citizen of a federally recognized Native American tribe or nation. There is no fee to enter and submissions must be entered on Feb. 25 by 5 p.m. Click here to enter artwork submissions.

Native American students in grades 6-12 who are citizens of a federally recognized tribe will also have the opportunity to share their artwork. The show will be featuring the Cherokee Art Market youth competition where the artwork will be evaluated by division and grade level.

The Best in Show winner will receive a free booth at the upcoming Cherokee Art Market along with monetary awards.

Student entries will be received in person at the Cherokee Nation Businesses' Tahlequah office on March 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is located at 950 Main Parkway. Submissions can also be shipped as long as they are received by 5 p.m. on March 18.

The artwork must have the following forms attached:

Entry form

Artist agreement form

Copy of the artist’s CDIB or tribal card