Stu’s Clean Cookin’ rebuilding clientele

In April, he said he lost about 80% of his clientele. Business has started to return, and he’s selling more than 1,000 meals per day.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Stuart Rowland, the owner of Van Buren-based Stu’s Clean Cookin’, was a full-time mechanic when his CrossFit coach encouraged him to sell the food Rowland would often share.

The barbecue pitmaster said he’d researched nutrition and started to cook meals for himself as he worked to lose weight. He lost 94 pounds.

In 2016, Rowland started to prepare pre-cooked meals from his kitchen and sold them for $5, pricing he’s continued to offer.

He purchased a food trailer and started using a smoker when he outgrew his kitchen. By the time he was preparing 1,000 meals per week, he looked to hire his first employee.

In early 2018, he purchased a gas station and converted it into a 3,600-square-foot kitchen.

All the meals are prepared there and frozen before they are distributed to one of his six locations across Northwest Arkansas.

Kids can eat free at Stu's Clean Cookin' now through January.

Stu's Clean Cookin' writes, "With Christmas right around the corner, we want to make sure all the children in the area have something to eat this holiday season. No purchase necessary, the child just has to be present to get a free $5 meal! Food insecurity has not gone away during these trying times, and we just want people to know that they are not alone in the world. There are people who care and want to help."