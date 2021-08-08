"Stuff the Squad Car" event held in Van Buren

The Van Buren Police Department is working to help a school in their city after a fire last month.

Parkview Elementary in Van Buren has smoke damage from a fire in July. Almost all school supplies that were in the building had to be thrown out.

The Van Buren Police Department held a "Stuff the Squad Car" event at the Walmart on Fayetteville road Saturday (Aug. 7).

School resource officers from the department are stationed at every school in the city.

Lieutenant Daniel Perry says officers hope to get teachers ready for the start of school.

"It just gives us opportunity to help the kids, help the teachers. We partner with them all the time. Even our school resource officers, as you can see, are here today. They are just, kind of, part of the school now."