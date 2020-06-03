Study shows number of people using Ozark Regional Transit buses

The study shows the number of riders using the public bus system is up 11%.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansans have several options when it comes to public transit.

When using Ozark Regional Transit, riding the bus is free for people in some cities like Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale

But are they taking advantage of it?

A new study shows the exact number of people who rode the bus in a year's time. The number of bus riders is up 11% over last year's numbers.

In the last year, all systems including transit and fixed routes, 24,070 riders used the bus system.

That number includes Fayetteville, Rogers, Bentonville, Springdale and the 490 express route.

Broken down even further, the numbers show how many people rode the bus in the month of January:

Springdale: 5,839

Rogers: 1,298

Bentonville: 894

"The way the transit system sits, I am satisfied with it. I won't use the word happy. I will say I am satisfied. Because we can always do more. One of the things we are doing right now it a TDP, a ten-year development plan," said Executive Director of ORT, Joel Gardner.

Gardner said the long term plan could mean more bus routes and longer routes that will connect riders with other cities.

"It could take years to get funding behind public transit in Northwest Arkansas," he said.

Recently, ORT worked with city leaders of places like Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. They now offer free fare on their fixed routes.

In the city of Rogers, the bus route has changed but they now offer On-Demand Transit.

It allows a rider to schedule trips from bus stop to bus stop using an app on their smartphone, desktop computer or by calling the Ozark Regional Transit office at 479-756-5901.