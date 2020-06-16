Students use #BlackatUARK to share personal experiences at the U of A

The hashtag was formed by the Black Student Caucus group as a way for students to share their stories and let their voices be heard.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Students and alumni are using #BlackatUARK on social media to share their personal experiences of being black and discrimination at the University of Arkansas.

The hashtag was formed by the Black Student Caucus group as a way for students to share their stories and let their voices be heard.

It's not trending on Twitter and is gaining the attention of University officials as well as Arkansas State Senator Greg Leding, who tweeted his support for the movement.

Countless tweets surfaced sharing different experiences black students say they have faced during their time on campus.

Arkansas alumna Felicia Johnson and her daughter Kennedy Hill, who was a member of the U of A cheer team, both say each individual voice is needed to bring change.

“That university serves so many in so many states from different parts of the world there is no room for institutionalized racism on that campus. not with who and what the University of Arkansas is and also hopes to continue to become,” Johnson said.

The University released the following statement:

"Chancellor Steinmetz and others on campus have been following #BlackatUARK and the experiences shared in that thread are powerful and painful testaments to the vital work we as a university and community need to do to make our campus more equitable and inclusive. Racist activities have no place on the University of Arkansas campus or anywhere in our world. Chancellor Steinmetz is meeting weekly with black students to listen, learn and develop pathways to make our campus more inclusive. We are working to grow that group to make sure all voices are heard as we work together to build a better campus and world."