Local SRO's keep student connections

School resources officers are still finding ways to see their students, such as passing out school lunches or doing wellness checks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Students have been out of the classroom for nearly two months, and there's more than just teachers and staff missing that daily connection to their students.

School resource officers are having to make sure they still keep a strong bond with students while school is done virtually.

They are used to seeing students walk the halls every day, but that's not possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One way they are still building that connection is by passing out school lunches.

Fayetteville resource officers pass out lunches to students at Allps Alternative School.

Van Buren SRO's spent the morning going door to door giving out lunches.

They are also making sure students have what they need by delivering supplies like calculators.

Fayetteville resource officers have also done wellness checks to make sure students are doing okay at home.

Cpl. John Warren has been an SRO at Fayetteville Schools for five years and says checking up on the students during this time is important.

"Everyone has a different story and different circumstance in their life, so to make sure they are doing okay and this is a different time, for everyone from students to adults in our community just getting used to the new normal," he said.