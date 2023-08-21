Student found with gun at Fayetteville High School removed from campus

The Fayetteville Public Schools superintendent says that "There is no tolerance for bringing any type of weapon or replica weapon to school."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools John Mulford, a student at Fayetteville High School (FHS) was found with a firearm on Monday, Aug. 21.

According to a statement, FHS administrators and school resource officers "immediately investigated and resolved the situation ... There was no active threat to students or staff, nor was there an apparent intent to use the firearm at school." The student was removed from campus without an issue.

Mulford said "There is no tolerance for bringing any type of weapon or replica weapon to school."

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device