Struggles filing for unemployment continue in Arkansas

Some people have had to wait outside of the unemployment office every day.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — It's been weeks since people in our area have been laid off or furloughed and some haven't been able to file for unemployment benefits.

Despite Governor Asa Hutchinson's recommendation that people file for unemployment online or over the phone, errors online and long waits over the phone have many people flocking to the unemployment office, making social distancing even harder to achieve.

People like Springdale Schools bus drive Edna Johnson have been waiting for hours at the Fayetteville unemployment office every single day.

“There were other people in line and they say they were up here all day yesterday’s trying to get in here and they never did get in at all because their system wasn’t working,” Johnson said.

Those who returned to try their luck again say the internet at the office was down. This morning the system through the state was down for about an hour before they started letting people inside.

Some say it's hard to get a straight answer from the state on how to get help.

“I like our governor, but he needs to stand up here and stand in line and try to file for unemployment," Johnson said.

A few weeks ago Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said upgrades would be made to improve the unemployment system capabilities.

According to Governor Hutchinson, 150,000 people have successfully filed for unemployment benefits in Arkansas. Hundreds more are still having trouble though.

“The call center is operational. The hours have been extended so I would suggest they give our office a call we’ll be glad to troubleshoot it for them if there’s an issue there," Hutchinson said.

Johnson says she filed her claim two weeks ago and still has not received any compensation.

“The stimulus check did get me to where I’m a couple of payments ahead and that did help, but they’ll come a time where we need to see what’s going on," Johnson said.

Money from the federal government may have helped, but she like many others are worried they won't be able to stay afloat for much longer.

If you are still looking to file unemployment it is recommended to try online before going to the office. You can also call the hotline at 1-844-908-2178.

On the new website, arunemployment.com, you can find answers to questions like 'what do I do after filing my insurance claim?'