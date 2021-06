The fire closed all lanes of Highway 74 in Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — A structure fire in Huntsville closed all lanes of Highway 74.

Crews have not released details to 5NEWS about the size of the blaze.

5NEWS viewers have reported the fire is at Walker's Tire Service. The business is closed on Saturdays.

No details if any injures have been caused by the flames have been released.

This is a developing story.