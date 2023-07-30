"Stroll the Atolls" festival held in Downtown Springdale

The festival had freshly cooked island food, handmade crafts, performances of traditional dances and cultural attire.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The fourth annual "Stroll the Atolls" festival was held on Saturday, July 29, in downtown Springdale.

This is a family and community event that aims to bring awareness of the Pacific Islanders and Marshallese culture to Northwest Arkansas.

The festival was hosted by the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese (ACOM). To provide a realistic experience, vendors had fresh cooked island food, handmade crafts, performances of traditional dances and cultural attire.

Atolls are a chain of islands in the pacific ocean. "Stroll the Atolls" is a known celebration within the Pacific Islander community.

ACOM says it's important for the community to see its culture and understand the history behind it. ACOM Policy Director Michelle Pedro says she's learned a lot about herself through the organization.

"Reconnecting with family, reconnecting with culture...I didn't grow up with the culture I was born and raised in California. Onboarding to the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, I learned so much about my culture, heritage, and where I'm from." said Pedro.

