Storms cause power outages in Northwest Arkansas

Thousands are without power in Northwest Arkansas as storms sweep into the area.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Almost 7,000 SWEPCO customers and more than 2,000 Ozarks Electric customers are without power Wednesday, March 30, morning after a storm swept through the area.

Severe thunderstorms brought heavy winds and a tornado warning to the area just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

POWER COMPANIES 

SWEPCO

https://www.swepco.com/outages/

OZARKS

https://www.ozarksecc.com/outage/map 

ARKANSAS VALLEY ECC 

http://66.148.39.2/OMSWebMap/OMSWebMap.htm?clientKey=undefined 

BLACK HILLS

https://www.blackhillsenergy.com/outages 

CARROLL

https://www.outageentry.com/Outages/outage.php?Client=CECAR

OG&E

https://outagemap.oge.com/  

