Storms cause power outages in Northwest Arkansas

Thousands are without power in Northwest Arkansas as storms sweep into the area.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Almost 7,000 SWEPCO customers and more than 2,000 Ozarks Electric customers are without power Wednesday, March 30, morning after a storm swept through the area.

Severe thunderstorms brought heavy winds and a tornado warning to the area just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

