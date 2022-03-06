Local News Storm photos - March 6, 2022 Check out these storm photos sent to us by 5NEWS viewers. ARKANSAS, USA — Check out these storm photos sent to us by 5NEWS viewers. Storm photos - March 6, 2022 1/13 Paul Farnam 2/13 Paul Farnam 3/13 Paul Farnam 4/13 Sabrina D 5/13 Judy Olinger 6/13 Lori Campbell 7/13 Andrea Schluterman 8/13 Aaron Jay 9/13 Julio Rodriguez 10/13 Julio Rodriguez 11/13 Julio Rodriguez 12/13 Bryce Johnson 13/13 Tammy Wade 1 / 13 × Paul Farnam More Related Articles Why are homes built without basements in the south | Alerting Arkansas Alerting Arkansas | Severe Weather Special FULL 2022