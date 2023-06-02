River Valley Relief's cultivation license renewed by Medical Marijuana Commission

Storm Nolan's license had been revoked in 2022 due to a "fatally flawed application".

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — Storm Nolan's cultivation license was renewed by Medical Marijuana Commission (MMC) after it was revoked by a judge in 2022 for his company River Valley Relief, Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration confirmed.

A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge originally said in a ruling that the license was initially granted on the basis of a "fatally flawed application", records show.

Hardin confirmed that the MMC "did vote to renew the permit for River Valley Production," adding that the "application was complete and verified by ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) and should be renewed as a result."

This renewal applies to all River Valley's permitted facilities which consist of "eight cultivators, 38 dispensaries and six processors."

The approval also allowed The Greenery to move its dispensary from 4520 Phoenix Avenue to 4410 Phoneix Avenue.





Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device