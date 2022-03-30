SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Seven people have been reported injured after severe storms swept through Springdale Wednesday, March 30.
According to Captain Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, seven people were taken to area hospitals with injuries. Two of those are considered critical at this time.
No other information surrounding those injured has been released at this time.
Crews are still working to clean up the damage left behind by the storms.
Springdale was the hardest hit area in Northwest Arkansas around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Storm damage in Northwest Arkansas
