Storms swept through Northwest Arkansas in the early morning hours of March 30, leaving behind injuries and damage.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Seven people have been reported injured after severe storms swept through Springdale Wednesday, March 30.

According to Captain Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, seven people were taken to area hospitals with injuries. Two of those are considered critical at this time.

No other information surrounding those injured has been released at this time.

Crews are still working to clean up the damage left behind by the storms.

Springdale was the hardest hit area in Northwest Arkansas around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Storm damage in Northwest Arkansas 1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21

5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21

9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

13/21

14/21

15/21

16/21

17/21

18/21

19/21

20/21

21/21 1 / 21

You can send us your photos by using the "Near Me" feature on our 5NEWS App or by emailing them to news@kfsm.com.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.