BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a stolen SUV is found in Beaver Lake Friday (July 24).

Emergency crews lifted the SUV out of the water at around 2 p.m.

The vehicle was found near the Monte Ne Boat Ramp on Beaver Lake, and police say it was reported as stolen.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins confirmed no one was inside the SUV.