Sting performing most popular songs at Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — Sting is making a tour stop in Rogers on Thursday, Oct.16 at the Walmart AMP.

The concert will showcase his most popular songs both with The Police and as a solo artist.

Presale tickets open at noon on Wednesday, April 12 (presale ticket info) while tickets begin going on sale for the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14. Ticket prices range from $40 to $180 with fees.

"This concert is an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award ® winner’s illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to be taken on a musical journey with timeless hits like “Fields of Gold,” “Shape of my Heart,” “Roxanne” “Englishman In New York,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Message In A Bottle,” “Demolition Man” and many more.," the AMP said in the announcement.

This season, new to the Walmart AMP is their Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees customers a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

The AMP is going digital. The Rogers-based concert venue says the move is designed to improve patron experience, ensure secure ticket delivery and reduce counterfeit tickets.

According to the AMP's release, digital tickets are secure, paperless and accessible on a smartphone. Customers will access their tickets by logging in to a personalized, online ticket wallet with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.

