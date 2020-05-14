Stilwell murder suspect possibly in Springdale

Brandon Stane was found dead from a gunshot wound at his home in Stilwell.

STILWELL, Okla. — The Adair County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) with a homicide that occurred Wednesday (May 13) in Stillwell, Oklahoma.

35-year-old Tyler Presley was identified as the suspect in Stane’s death after agents conducted interviews and collected evidence.

Presley fled the scene in Stane's 1995 Ford Ranger pickup that has blue pinstripes on both sides and Oklahoma tag JLE643 before first responders arrived.

The pickup was seen on a Springdale retail store’s security video at 5 p.m. yesterday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Presley, and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for him.

Presley is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you see the truck or Presley, contact your local law enforcement agency or the OSBI immediately.