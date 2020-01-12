Stewart Family Christmas Light Display in Fayetteville reopens for 2020 holiday season

This walkthrough winter wonderland features two-million lights, hundreds of inflatables, pony and camel rides and more.

May your holidays be merry and bright! A popular family-operated Christmas light display in east Fayetteville opened its 2020 celebration with a couple of big changes.

The Stewart Family Christmas Light Display (SFCLD) has become a holiday tradition for many families in Northwest Arkansas. In 2019, the family decided not to host the event, but they are back in 2020 and say it's going to be the event's biggest year.

Carlin and Kim Stewart put up their first light display in 2003, as a fun way to reassure their four children Santa would be able to find them on Christmas Eve, but said their motivation for putting on the event each year is to bring the community together and to spread cheer during the holiday season.

"This, this right here is what it's all about. It's all about making memories for each individual and family. Hopefully, we will be able to do this for many more years to come," said Carlin.

The Stewarts' first display consisted of only 3,000 lights and 2 inflatables. 17 years later, SFCD is a winter wonderland with two-million lights, hundreds of inflatables, pony and camel rides and even a Christmas train.

On Nov. 19, the eve of SFCLD's 2020 grand opening, the Stewarts hosted a very special event, "Light the Night for All Abilities," dedicated to families who are affected by disabilities or special needs.

The Stewarts posted to Facebook writing, "We are truly thankful we decided to do this! This is our first year to dedicate a night to special needs families. Most of you know we have a precious little boy in our lives that has Cerebral Palsy. Wyatt has shown us unconditional love, strength and endless determination. We not only want to celebrate him, but we also want to celebrate you and your family as well."

This year, SFCLD has new displays to honor individuals fighting different battles.

The SFCLD Christmas train, "The Wyatt & Simpson Express," was inspired to raise awareness for not only Cerebral Palsy but also to promote inclusion for all individuals with disabilities.

Pricing:

Admission - $5.00 (children ages two and under are free)

Train rides - $3.00

Pony rides - $7.00

Camel rides - $7.00

The display is located at 4279 Wyman Rd. in Fayetteville and will be open nightly from 5:00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. through Jan. 3.

Masks are highly recommended but not required. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be set up in multiple locations.

For more information, visit SFCLD on Facebook.