Stevie Nicks extends U.S. tour to Arkansas with new 2024 dates

Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks will be coming to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on March 6, 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks will be coming to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on March 6, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. and will range from $59.50, $99.50, $149.50, $199.50, $249.50, $750, to $1,000, plus applicable service charges.

There is an 8-ticket limit per household and you can purchase them on Live Nation or Ticketmaster.

In the midst of an enormously successful 2023 tour, Stevie Nicks will be extending her live performances into 2024 with seven additional shows across the U.S.

Please see below for a full list of remaining 2023 and 2024 tour stops:

Stevie Nicks 2023 Tour Stops

Wed Sep 27 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Sun Oct 01 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Wed Oct 04 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

Sat Oct 07 — Baltimore, MD — M&T Bank Stadium*

Sat Oct 28 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum

Wed Nov 01 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena

Sat Nov 04 — Allentown, PA — PPL Center ^

Tue Nov 07 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Fri Nov 10 — Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium*

Wed Nov 29 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Sat Dec 02 — Inglewood, CA — The Kia Forum

Tue Dec 05 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Fri Dec 08 — Phoenix, AZ — Chase Field*

Tue Dec 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Fri Dec 15 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Stevie Nicks 2024 Tour Stops

Sat Feb 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Mark G Etess Arena^+

Wed Feb 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena+

Wed Feb 21 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena+

Sat Feb 24 – Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live ^+

Wed Feb 28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center+

Sun Mar 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center+

Wed Mar 06 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena+

Sat Mar 09 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium*