Watch: Rep. Steve Womack spends Veterans Day in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — U.S. Congressman Steve Womack (AR-R) was in Northwest Arkansas during Veterans Day.
Womack attended ceremonies honoring the nation's military veterans and spoke Wednesday (Nov. 11) during a commemoration at the Bentonville Rotary Veterans Day Event.
"I have the privilege of representing one of the most patriotic places in our country.... there's not a place you can go in the third district where you don't see the flag and the patriotic spirit... people here are deeply appreciative of the sacrifice made by the men and women in uniform," Womack told 5NEWS.
