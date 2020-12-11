x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Watch: Rep. Steve Womack spends Veterans Day in Northwest Arkansas

Womack attended ceremonies honoring the nation's military veterans and spoke Wednesday during a commemoration at the Bentonville Rotary Veterans Day Event.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — U.S. Congressman Steve Womack (AR-R) was in Northwest Arkansas during Veterans Day. 

Womack attended ceremonies honoring the nation's military veterans and spoke Wednesday (Nov. 11) during a commemoration at the Bentonville Rotary Veterans Day Event. 

"I have the privilege of representing one of the most patriotic places in our country.... there's not a place you can go in the third district where you don't see the flag and the patriotic spirit... people here are deeply appreciative of the sacrifice made by the men and women in uniform," Womack told 5NEWS. 

RELATED: Watch: Fort Smith National Cemetery Veterans Day Celebration 2020

RELATED: Local students honor Veterans Day