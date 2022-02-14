Steve Martin and Martin Short bringing comedy tour to Arkansas

The iconic comedy duo that is Steve Martin and Martin Short will be bringing their show "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" to North Little Rock in Sept.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The iconic comedy duo that is Steve Martin and Martin Short will be bringing their show "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" to North Little Rock on Sept. 23!

The two comedians first met on the set of the 1986 film "The Three Amigos" and have been touring together since 2015 bringing the humor they've shared for the past three decades across the country.

"The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other," the announcement said.

Ticket prices, according to Simmons Bank Arena, are $75, $95, $150, and $250 with added service charges not included. There is a limit of eight tickets per household.

All show attendees are required to have received a negative COVID-19 test (generally 48 to 72 hours before the event) prior to entering the venue or be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Unvaccinated attendees under 12 years old may be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test (generally within 48 or 72 hours prior to the event) and provide proof of negative results prior to entering the venue.